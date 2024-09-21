“Absolute disgrace” – Mark Goldbridge defends Arsenal against ‘shocking’ UEFA decision

Credit: YouTube & Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Manchester United fan and pundit Mark Goldbridge has slammed UEFA for their decision to allow Arsenal to play their first Champions League group game just three days before their Premier League blockbuster against Manchester City.

On Thursday night, the Gunners travelled to Italy for an important matchup against Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The game ended 0-0 with David Raya producing a memorable double penalty save to deny striker Mateo Retegui.

However, the 1,600-mile round trip came just three days before the Gunners travel to the Etihad to play top-of-the-table and defending champions Manchester City.

Sunday’s mammoth fixture in Manchester is already the season’s biggest game, and its result will undoubtedly have major implications in the 2024-25 title race.

Mark Goldbridge slams UEFA for Arsenal fixture congestion

Goldbridge has slammed UEFA for their fixture planning though.

The Champions League’s new format sees teams play on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — the first time teams in the Champions League have been expected to play so close to the weekend.

“Absolute disgrace Arsenal are playing on a Thursday night in Italy ahead of the game of the season on Sunday,” Goldbridge posted on X.

“Shocking how UEFA can dictate and dilute the credibility of the Premier League.”

Some readers were quick to point out that although this is the first time teams in the Champions League have been expected to play on a Thursday night, its been standard practice for Europa League (and now Conference League) clubs to play three days before their next league fixture.

“Clubs have been playing Thursday Sunday for years now, they’ll have to rotate and deal with it,” one user said.

Another added: “They’ll be fine. Teams have done this before many times.”

Arsenal will play Manchester City on Sunday at 4.30 p.m. (UK time). The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.