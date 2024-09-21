(Video) Moises Caicedo carves West Ham apart with defence-splitting pass for Nicolas Jackson

Nicolas Jackson has scored two goals within 18 minutes against West Ham.

The Chelsea striker is in stunning form, and after opening the game’s scoring after just four minutes, has doubled his tally less than 15 minutes later.

Jackson’s second strike saw him beat Alphonse Areola after blistering his way past Max Kilman.

Failure to turn it around will see Julen Lopetegui lose his first three Premier League home games putting the former Wolves boss under some early pressure.

