NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United enters the pitch as a substitute to replace team mate Sean Longstaff during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness claims Newcastle could still lose more top players next year due to PSR rules.

The 66-year-old, who led Goodison Park as CEO from 2004 to 2009 and currently manages a football advisory firm that counsels elite teams, said that it might be challenging to retain players like Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak as long as the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are in effect.

He told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “They were very careful about PSR, they did a good job.

“Newcastle have now got a level of squad where you can start to do some trading.

“They’ve got some assets to help them move forward.

“There could be quite a bit of movement and reshaping of this Newcastle squad.

“Until the PSR situation is changed, it’s going to be very hard to splash out without bringing anything in. They’ve still got those issues to resolve.

“I think it will be more of a player trading situation, rather than just spending. It’ll be a calculated move.”