Eddie Howe gives latest update on outcast Newcastle star with just 2 PL minutes this season

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has given his latest verdict on out-of-favour forward Miguel Almiron.

The Paraguay international has become a popular figure at St. James’ Park since joining from Atlanta United in January 2019, not only for his goals and assists, but also his relentless work rate.

Almiron was linked with a return to MLS over the summer with former club Atlanta United and their rivals Charlotte FC both heavily interested.

In the end, the 30-year-old remained at Newcastle. However, it’s not been a great start to the season, with Almiron playing just two minutes across two substitute appearances in the Premier League so far, with another 61 minutes coming in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle: Eddie Howe gives update on Miguel Almiron

Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy have been Howe’s preferred options on the wings so far this campaign and with less than two years to run on his contract, Almiron’s future at Newcastle will only be cast further into doubt the less he plays.

But speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League, Howe has given a positive update on Almiron, who may expect to see more chances on the pitch soon.

“Miggy has trained well this week,” said Howe (via the Chronicle). “He came back in a really good place from his international games.

“He, like the other players who played international tournaments, have had limited minutes but we’re delighted with his attitude and how committed he is.

“He’s in a much better place now.”

While it’s unlikely Almiron will start against Fulham, he’ll be hoping for a good runout from the bench before being given the nod against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Top photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images