(Video) Nicolas Jackson scores ridiculously easy goal against Hammers; question marks over goalkeeper

Nicolas Jackson has opened Saturday’s scoring in the Premier League.

The Chelsea striker has breached West Ham’s defence after just four minutes.

Nicolas Jackson opens scoring against West Ham

The former Villarreal hitman, assisted by summer signing Jadon Sancho, ran straight through the Hammers’ backline before slotting the ball through Alphonse Areola.

Jackson’s effort looked ridiculously easy and will certainly raise major concerns for manager Julen Lopetegui, who will lose his first three Premier League home games of the season if his side does not turn it around.

