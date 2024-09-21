“We ate them alive” – Ten Hag’s surprise reaction to Man Utd’s goalless draw with Palace

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Manchester United FC at Selhurst Park on September 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United ‘ate Crystal Palace alive’ in the first half of their goalless draw on Saturday, but has bemoaned a lack of clinicality from his players.

The Red Devils went to Selhurst Park in need of points after an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 campaign.

And in fairness, United put in a vibrant first-half display, registering nine shots and 1.40 xG compared to just two and 0.20, respectively, from Palace. Both Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes hit the woodwork and, in all reality, Ten Hag’s men should have gone into the break ahead.

“When we don’t win, I’m not content. We should have won,” Ten Hag said after the match (via BBC Sport).

“I think first half, we ate them alive. Then in the second half, it was more in the balance but first half, we should have scored one or two goals.”

Ten Hag bemoans Man Utd lack of cutting edge, while Onana produces heroics

As Ten Hag mentioned, the second half was a different story, with Palace outshooting United 7-6 and generating 0.87 xG to United’s 0.24, while Andre Onana was forced into a stunning double-save to deny Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarr.

Andre Onana with a ridiculous double save to keep the scores level ?? pic.twitter.com/HDWexFk17i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 21, 2024

“They closed the midfield more and they had some good counter attacks, so it was more difficult,” Ten Hag observed of the second 45 minutes.

“The first place for us to get through and the flip side is then they got more space and they had some good counters. I think it was a brilliant save from Andre Onana twice in one action, it was really brilliant.”

But ultimately, United still should have been out of sight and did enough on the night to take all three points, apart from where it matters most: the opposition box.

Their lack of cutting edge in front of goal was a source of frustration for Ten Hag.

“We played very good. Total control of the game. In and out of possession, I think we played very good,” he said, adding: “The only thing was in the box, that is where the game is always decided. We should be more clinical there.”

Up next for Man Utd is a Europa League clash at home to FC Twente on Wednesday evening.

