“It’s an interesting one” – Worldwide rap superstar could be part of sensational Everton takeover

The 2024/25 Premier League season hasn’t provided much respite from the madness that appears to be going on behind the scenes at Everton Football Club.

Four defeats from their opening four games has done nothing in terms of supporter confidence that their club will still be in the English top-flight in a year’s time, when they’ll have just moved into a state-of-the-art new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock.

Being relegated into the Championship certainly isn’t the way for the Toffees to wave goodbye to Goodison Park, but unless Sean Dyche can reverse the tailspin, that’s exactly where they’re heading.

Jay-Z could form part of Everton takeover bid

Mismanagement at the very top, which has resulted in points deductions for the club, has hardly helped Everton’s cause, though help may be at hand in the form of businessman, John Textor, and potentially, an incredibly well-known backer.

According to The Sun, music mogul and rap God, Jay-Z, has been contacted with a view to investing in the Merseyside outfit as part of Textor’s takeover plans.

It’s believed that there’s still a way to go before Textor can ensure that the Farhad Moshiri years are consigned to the history books, though with someone such as Jay-Z on board, it could make things run a lot more smoothly in the future.

“There’s a lot of interest from US sports stars and American rap stars,” former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, said to Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast.

“I know one League Two club who has one of the major rappers and a consortium of NFL players trying to buy in. It’s attractive for them, they see it as good for their profile.

“These clubs are also good investments, so we won’t see any shortage of that.

“Jay-Z is a good businessman, and it’s an interesting one (the Everton takeover). He’s got some serious money, he’s a proven businessman – and he’d bring a lot of contacts in the commercial world.

“He wouldn’t be the worst co-investor.”

