Finance expert claims there are ‘red flags’ surrounding Newcastle transfer

Finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that Newcastle’s purchase of Odysseas Vlachodimos has raised some ‘red flags’.

Eddie Howe’s side has started the new Premier League season strong, producing impressive performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves although they had a slight hiccup against Bournemouth.

After what was a rollercoaster of a campaign, the Magpies will be hoping for a lot more stability this time around although fans will be disappointed with their side’s lack of movement in the transfer window.

The club did make one sizeable move in the market however although it was rather underwhelming with goalkeeper Vlachodimos arriving from Nottingham Forest on the 1st of July.

Finance expert on Newcastle transfer

The 30-year-old arrived for a reported £20 million and according to finance expert Borson, the deal has raised some ‘red flags’.

“It is a very odd deal,” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

“I don’t think it’s completely certain that the Premier League won’t investigate that deal in quite some detail just because there are a number of red flags around it.”

The shot-stopper has yet to make an appearance for the Magpies this campaign and will have to usurp Nick Pope if he does have ambitions of being the clubs number one.

Top Photo: Carl Recine/Getty Images