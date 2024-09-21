Timeline for Erik ten Hag’s sacking revealed as Man United hierarchy turn the screw

Man United manager Erik ten Hag. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, is under intense pressure at Old Trafford, and it’s now been revealed just how quickly the board will act should results not improve.

Ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took over the running of the football side of the business at the club, there appears to have been a focus on streamlining operations and holding everyone to account with regards to their performance.

That’s as true for the first-team and management as it is for those members of staff working behind the scenes for the Red Devils.

After a period of assessment and deliberation, it was decided that, after winning the FA Cup against rivals, Man City, despite calls for his sacking, ten Hag would be given the opportunity to turn things around.

Despite a 7-0 thumping of Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and a 3-0 win over a poor Southampton side in their last Premier League game, the 2024/25 season hasn’t started off in the best possible way for United.

Ten Hag “one defeat” from a crisis at Man United

An opening day win in the Premier League over Fulham was only achieved by a late winner from Joshua Zirkzee in what turned out to be a disappointing performance.

United were then beaten late on at Brighton and completely taken apart at Old Trafford by a magnificent Liverpool performance.

It’s no wonder than that ten Hag appears to be on borrowed time already. According to Football Insider sources, the Dutchman is “one defeat away” from a crisis.

A loss would seemingly set the wheels in motion, and if United were to then go on a bad run, the board will, it’s alleged, exercise their duties and relieve ten Hag of his position.

Whilst such a scenario would appear to be a tad harsh, such are the pressures at the elite level in football.

Making a decisive decision that sends a message to all, leaves no one in any doubt as to the standards expected.

