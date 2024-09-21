Tottenham star avoids certain red card after ‘strange’ VAR decision

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Guglielmo Vicario avoided punishment during Tottenham’s clash on Saturday afternoon after he appeared to clearly handle the ball outside the area.

After a disappointing defeat against Arsenal last weekend, Ange Postecoglou got his side back to winning ways as they beat Brentford 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Although it was an ideal finish to the game, the start was anything but as the visitors took the lead after just 25 seconds when Bryan Mbuemo swivelled and volleyed the ball into the roof of the net with his left foot.

But it didn’t take long for the home side to claw their way back into the contest with Dominic Solanke bagging his first Premier League goal for the club eight minutes later.

Brennan Johnson and James Maddison then added two more to seal a 3-1 victory for the Lilywhites but the game could’ve taken a completely different turn.

Tottenham star avoids red card

Tottenham’s goalkeeper Vicario avoided any repercussions after appearing to handle the ball just outside his area with VAR choosing not to act on the incident.

Speaking on BBC, Nedum Onuoha questioned the referee’s decision not to rule it a foul labelling it as ‘strange’.

“From the angle we see the third touch, if there was another angle of it, I think they would say that it came outside the box, so that would be a red card.” He said during the game.

“It is strange that the VAR has missed that, very strange, because that is a big moment in the game.”

Nevertheless, Spurs will take the win as they attempt to recover from their worst start in nine years as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

But it won’t get any easier for the Australian manager as he guides his side to Old Trafford next weekend before a trip to Brighton.

Top Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images