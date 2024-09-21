Incredible twist in the Ivan Toney story as secret meeting with Premier League giants revealed

Ivan Toney (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Once it appeared to be clear that former Brentford hit-man, Ivan Toney, was going to be available on the transfer market, he was initially coveted by a number of clubs.

His form prior to an eight month ban from the game suggested that he might get his pick of the bunch, and Brentford were pushing for a £100m transfer fee just under a year ago, according to Sky Sports.

Four goals in his first five games back in the early part of 2024 hinted at a striker having lost none of his potency, however, his form then fell off a cliff.

So much so, that after early February, he didn’t score again during the season.

That saw his value quickly plummet and all of the clubs who had previously courted his services fall by the wayside.

Not even his appearances at the European Championship for England were enough to see Toney able to continue his career in the English top-flight.

Ivan Toney met Arsenal in secret

As each club failed to make their expected move in the summer transfer window, the player’s only option became a move – albeit a lucrative one – to the Saudi Pro League, where he’s rediscovered his scoring touch with two goals in two games.

It’s not clear whether he will be able to resurrect his career in England at any future stage, though Arsenal won’t be likely to be joining the queue should he do so.

As TBR Football note, during the Easter period Toney had a secret meeting with Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu.

It would appear that the Gunners decided not to sign him as a result of that meeting, bringing to an end Toney’s dream of playing for the North Londoners.

