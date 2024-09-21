Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, interacts with Ian Maatsen of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Aston Villa FC at The King Power Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Unai Emery has come in for criticism from the Dutch media for his handling of left-back Ian Maatsen.

Following an impressive loan with Borussia Dortmund last season — where he helped Die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final — Maatsen completed a big-money move from Chelsea in the summer.

That came after Maatsen was included in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for Euro 2024. However, he didn’t play a single minute as Oranje reached the semi-finals before crashing out 2-1 to England.

It’s been a slow start to life at Villa Park for Maatsen who, despite playing six times across all competitions, has notched up just 110 minutes so far.

Maatsen’s lack of minutes saw him miss out on the Netherlands squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Germany last month, instead reluctantly joining up with the U21 squad.

“A bit disappointing, but I’m here now. I just have to do my best to get back to Oranje as soon as possible,” Maatsen said of Koeman’s decision to leave him out of the senior team.

He added: “There must be reasons for it. I wouldn’t actually know. No idea. Actually, I don’t get it. But anyway, we’re here now so it’s up to me to show that I belong in the first [team].”

Unfortunately for Maatsen, things haven’t improved at international level, with Koeman not evening naming him to the provisional squad for next month’s fixtures against Hungary and Germany. And that’s despite fellow left-footed defender Nathan Ake being sidelined through injury.

Maatsen’s frustrating beginning at Villa and its subsequent effect on his national team prospects hasn’t gone down well with the Dutch press.

FC Update, for example, have run with the angle of ‘multi-million transfer still goes wrong’ in their headline and focusing on how Koeman is ‘ignoring’ Maatsen at national team level.

Maatsen will, at least, take heart from the fact that he got a full 45 minutes in Villa’s 3-1 win over Wolves on Saturday with Lucas Digne withdrawn at half-time with injury,

Villa have an EFL Cup tie away at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday before travelling to Ipswich Town in the Premier League a week on Sunday; both games the 22-year-old will hope to start.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images