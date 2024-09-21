Video: Luis Diaz hands Arne Slot headache with 2-minute brace

Luis Diaz looks back to his best as he grabbed two goals in two minutes against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon giving his boss a selection headache.

After last weekend’s hiccup against Nottingham Forest, the Reds look like they are on a mission as they currently lead Bournemouth by two goals after just 30 minutes.

Colombian winger Diaz opened the scoring in the 26th minute after taking a long ball down on his chest before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting it into the back of the net.

He then doubled his tally just two minutes later when he picked up the ball just inside the left-hand side of the area before rifling the ball into the back of the net.

With Cody Gakpo impressing at times this season, Diaz’s exceptional form will no doubt hand Slot a selection headache especially with Federico Chiesa waiting in the wings.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Liverpool 1-0 Bournemouth | Luis Diaz LUIS DIAZ HAS GIVEN LIVERPOOL THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/IXYy4TAN6Q — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 21, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 GOAL | Liverpool 2-0 Bournemouth | Luis Diaz LUIS DIAZ DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR LIVERPOOL !!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/XH3kN9RN6V — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) September 21, 2024

Video courtesy of Via Play