Virgil van Dijk says Darwin Nunez must overcome ‘rival’ in Liverpool squad

Virgil van Dijk has praised Darwin Nunez for his goal in Liverpool’s win over Bournemouth on Saturday, but says the striker must overcome his ‘rival’ Diogo Jota to succeed at the club.

Nunez has endured a frustrating start to the 2024/25 campaign, restricted to just 84 minutes in four substitute appearances and failing to score or assist prior to Saturday.

But the Uruguay international was given the nod at Anfield against Bournemouth as Jota was rested as an unused substitute.

Nunez rewarded Arne Slot for giving him the opportunity by emphatically scoring Liverpool’s third in a 3-0 win over the Cherries, while also working hard for the team with four tackles, two recoveries and one clearance.

This effort from Darwin Nunez ??? pic.twitter.com/stu5K59D2J — Premier League (@premierleague) September 21, 2024

Nunez must overcome Liverpool ‘rival’ Jota, says Van Dijk

Liverpool captain Van Dijk was full of praise for Nunez after the match, but stressed the 25-year-old ‘has to keep working’ in order to overcome Jota in Slot’s starting XI.

“Obviously, happy for him,” said Van Dijk (via Liverpool’s official website). “He has to keep working, keep being important when he has the chance.

“Obviously, he has a very good ‘opponent’ or ‘rival’ or however you want to call it in Diogo Jota with him, so they have to challenge each other and push each other. That’s the only way we can be successful.

“The way he responded today after his first start of the season is obviously the one we want to see. He has to keep working, like the rest of the team.”

Nunez will hope for another start as Liverpool host West Ham United in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images