Video: Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo record with sensational finish

Erling Haaland has grabbed his 100th goal for Manchester City after easily cutting through a disorganised Arsenal defence.

The Norwegian striker has broken the deadlock against the Gunners and in doing so has equalled the legendary record of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the last few meetings between these two sides, many expected another cagey and tight affair but the contest has exploded into life after just nine minutes.

Picking up the ball on the right-hand side, Savinho drove towards the box before slipping Haaland through who found himself in acres of space before dispatching past David Raya.

Erling Haaland scores his 10th Premier League goal of the season and 100th goal for Manchester City!