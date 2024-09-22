Video: Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo record with sensational finish

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Erling Haaland has grabbed his 100th goal for Manchester City after easily cutting through a disorganised Arsenal defence.

The Norwegian striker has broken the deadlock against the Gunners and in doing so has equalled the legendary record of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the last few meetings between these two sides, many expected another cagey and tight affair but the contest has exploded into life after just nine minutes.

Picking up the ball on the right-hand side, Savinho drove towards the box before slipping Haaland through who found himself in acres of space before dispatching past David Raya.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United star booed by fans during Saturday’s win
Roy Keane claims Prem star should be ‘fined’ after calamitous error
Mikel Arteta makes shock change to Arsenal line-up to face City
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.