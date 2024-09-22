Worrying Bruno Fernandes stat confirms he’s worst in Premier League

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Bruno Fernandes has lost possession more times than any other player in the Premier League this season.

The 30-year-old replaced Harry Maguire as Manchester United’s captain last year, and although he led the side to an impressive FA Cup win over rivals City on the final day of last season, the midfielder’s individual form has dipped.

Fernandes has managed just one assist in United’s first five Premier League games and the midfielder’s lack of contributions are beginning to hinder Erik Ten Hag.

The Red Devils have won just twice in the league, and following Saturday’s disappointing 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace, sit 11th in the table — a long way off where the club would like to be following another summer of strong investment.

Bruno Fernandes worst in Premier League for keeping possession

And for Fernandes, it’s not just goals and assists he needs to bring back to his game. After losing the ball more times than any other player in the Premier League, the Portugal international clearly needs to work on his possession retention.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has confirmed the 30-year-old midfielder is rock-bottom of the pile when it comes to Premier League players losing possession. United’s number eight has worrying conceded possession 34 times already this season — averaging nearly seven times per game.

Not good.