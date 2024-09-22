Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Atalanta BC and Arsenal FC at Stadio di Bergamo on September 19, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Amid the chaos of Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, it’s easy to forget that Bukayo Saka was the surprise candidate to be substituted at half-time.

The top two from the Premier League over the last two seasons played out a 2-2 draw in a pulsating encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal overturned an early Erling Haaland goal to take a 2-1 half-time lead with strikes from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães.

However, disaster struck when Leandro Trossard was controversially shown a second yellow card just before half-time for kicking the ball away after the referee’s whistle, just weeks after Declan Rice was sent off in a similar incident.

Mikel Arteta opted at half-time to bring on Ben White and shift to a defensive formation that often saw Arsenal play with a back six, with a further line of three positioned just in front.

Bukayo Saka reacts to Arsenal substitution

Saka was the shock player to make way for White, despite wearing the captain’s armband and delivering a delicious corner to set up Gabriel’s goal to put the Gunners 2-1 up just minutes before Trossard’s red card.

Given his impact on the game, you’d forgive Saka for not taking too kindly to being brought off at half-time in such a simple game.

However, the England international is far more gracious than that. After the match, Saka took to social media to praise his teammates, who took until the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to crack under immense Man City pressure.

“Proud of the boys,” Saka posted on his Instagram story alongside an image of the Arsenal players in a huddle at the Etihad Stadium, followed by a simple message of “thank you Gooners” to the club’s supporters.

Up next for Arsenal is a home tie with League One side Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup on Wednesday evening.

Top photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images