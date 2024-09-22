Howe personally requests signing of Premier League goal machine on a free transfer

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has personally requested the signing of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he nears being available on a free transfer.

The England international is out of contract in the summer of 2025, and the latest CaughtOffside have been told is that there is nothing imminent planned in terms of contract talks between the player and his current club.

Calvert-Lewin is sure to be on the list of a number of clubs as it’s not often players of his calibre are available for free, so Newcastle would certainly do well to swoop for this opportunity.

It seems Magpies boss Howe is a particularly big fan of the 27-year-old, according to a report from Give Me Sport.

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with big clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, and while it perhaps now seems unlikely that they’d make him a priority, it could be interesting if he shows he can stay fit and get back to his best form.

Even if not, he surely won’t be short of offers, and Newcastle would be a big move for him that could be just what he needs to help him re-focus and revive his career.