Newcastle United continue to show an interest in the potential transfer of Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is not close to agreeing a new contract at Goodison Park.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Calvert-Lewin’s contract talks are not expected to be a topic of discussion at all imminently, despite the 27-year-old closing in on becoming a free agent at the end of this season.

Newcastle have been showing an interest in Calvert-Lewin for some time and are still monitoring his situation, CaughtOffside understands, but other clubs could get involved as well.

Everton have had noted financial problems in recent times, falling foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability laws last season, which saw them docked points as a punishment.

One imagines that could put the Toffees under pressure to sell more players in the near future, while renewing the contract of a star name like Calvert-Lewin might also be difficult for them.

Calvert-Lewin transfer: Is he what Newcastle need?

Newcastle will also no doubt be aware of potentially crossing that line into breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, so a free transfer of a proven Premier League player like Calvert-Lewin could be absolutely ideal for them.

The England international hasn’t quite been at his best in recent times, and has had some fitness problems as well, but on his day he’s a real handful up front and he could benefit from a move to a more stable club than Everton.

Newcastle already have the world class Alexander Isak up front, but one imagines they could do with more cover for him, not to mention a possible replacement in case elite clubs come calling for the in-form Sweden international.

NUFC will likely face competition for Calvert-Lewin, but the good news for now, from a Magpies point of view, is that a new deal with EFC does not seem at all close.