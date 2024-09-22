Chelsea keen on defensive prodigy who will be available for €25 million

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: A Chelsea flag is waved prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea and Leeds United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive unit soon and they have identified Michael Kayode as a potential target.

The 20-year-old Fiorentina right-back has impressed with his performances and he is reportedly on the radar of multiple European clubs. Kayode could be available for a fee of around €25 million as per Fichajes and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea decide to make a move for him.

They need more quality and depth in the full-back areas. Reece James and Malo Gusto have had their share of injury problems, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to break the bank for another right back.

Kayode has the quality to compete at the highest level and he could develop into a key player for the Blues. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite attractive for him, and he will look to test himself in English football. He has the quality to thrive at a big club like Chelsea and the defender will hope to establish himself as a key starter for them.

Michael Kayode would be a long-term investment

The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. Kayode could easily justify the investment in the long term. He could even prove to be a major bargain if he manages to fulfil his potential.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be attractive for most players. Convincing the player to join them should not be difficult for the London club. It remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay the asking price. There is no doubt that they have the financial muscle to pay €25 million for Kayode in the near future.

