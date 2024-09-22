Real Madrid still have strong interest in big-name transfer and set deadline for talks

Alphonso Davies with his Bayern teammates (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Real Madrid still have a strong interest in the potential transfer of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Canada international has been a star performer for Bayern for many years now, but he’s nearing the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and this has Real waiting in the wings and prepared to make their move.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Los Blancos have something of a deadline in place for talks over Davies, as they plan to advance in their efforts to sign him if he still hasn’t put pen to paper on a new deal with Bayern by January.

Still, Romano has also noted that Madrid will only get this deal done on their terms, with the 23-year-old perhaps no longer seen as being as much of an urgent priority as they’ve just tied current left-back Ferland Mendy down to a new deal.

Davies transfer: Real Madrid could advance in talks this January

Discussing the latest on the Davies to Real Madrid saga, Romano said: “Real Madrid’s interest in Alphonso Davies remains strong. Davies is part of their list, but it will depend on contract talks between Bayern and Alphonso; if he doesn’t extend the contract by January, Real Madrid will try to advance in talks to reach an agreement and bring him to the club.

“They’re not in a rush now, also because Ferland Mendy just agreed on a new deal and so it’s something they’d only do at their conditions.”

Real have done some smart work in the transfer market in recent times, and Davies would surely be another fine signing to strengthen their squad with another player who combines both youth and experience.

Bayern will surely be desperate not to lose such a key player, however, so it will be interesting to see how much they try to step up contract talks with him in the coming months.