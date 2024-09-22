Liverpool progressing with important new contract for star player

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Luis Diaz with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly progressing with talks over a new contract for star player Luis Diaz despite seemingly little happening with important trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Diaz has shone for Liverpool, making a superb start to this season in particular as he continues to show himself to be a hugely important part of the Reds’ attack.

According to Rousing the Kop, Liverpool are in the process of sitting down to discuss new terms with Diaz to extend his contract at Anfield, in news that will surely delight fans of the Merseyside giants during these slightly uncertain times.

There was some speculation over Diaz’s future in the summer, with this report below from El Chiringuito stating that Manchester City had agreed a deal with the Colombia international…

It certainly would have been a blow to lose Diaz so soon after the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp, and with all three of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk set to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Diaz could surely play for a number of other top clubs, so LFC need to ensure he gives his best years to them, just as the likes of Salah and Van Dijk have, as well as others like Sadio Mane and Fabinho before them.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

In the past, Liverpool tended to lose star names like Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, so they need to show they’re now better at tying down players of this calibre and keeping them on board to deliver success.

