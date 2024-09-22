Erik Ten Hag sack latest sees Man United draw up two-man shortlist

Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

Erik Ten Hag is safe at Manchester United for now, but should the Red Devils’ board decide to part ways with the Dutchman, there are two clear names on the club’s shortlist to replace him.

Winning just two of their first five Premier League games, United haven’t had the start to the season they would’ve hoped for.

Saturday’s disappointing 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace puts them on seven points, meaning they’re 11th in the table.

Erik Ten Hag sack latest: Dutchman safe… For now.

And while Ten Hag is not facing the sack right now, pressure to improve results and performances is beginning to mount.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, should United agree to let the former Ajax boss leave, not only will the decision be made by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and directors Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, but the quartet will also be responsible for appointing the 54-year-old’s successor.

Two-man shortlist revealed

And the two names top of the club’s shortlist include former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-England men’s head coach, Gareth Southgate.

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel was dismissed as Bayern boss at the end of last season before the club unsuccessfully attempted to reverse their decision.

The 51-year-old has not been in work since, but taking charge of the Old Trafford dugout could be enough to lure him back to management.

Gareth Southgate

Elsewhere, Southgate’s inclusion is undoubtedly the more opinion-splitting choice.

The 54-year-old enjoyed eight years in charge of the Three Lions, but three failed finals, including this summer’s Euros 2024, sealed the coach’s fate.

Now back on the market and considering a return to manager, the ex-Boro centre-back, who is highly regarded among United’s decision makers, could become the sixth permanent manager to lead the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement 11 years ago.