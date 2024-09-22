Erling Haaland was at the heart of the majority of heated clashes on Sunday as the titanic battle at the Etihad Stadium reached boiling point.

In what was arguably one of the games of the season so far, Manchester City drew 2-2 with Arsenal thanks to a last-gasp goal from John Stones.

Playing all of the second-half with just ten men after Leandro Trossard was shown a red card, the Gunners fought tooth and nail for every ball.

Unlike previous encounters between the two teams, this game did not lack bite as there were several heated scuffles throughout.

The Norwegian striker was at the heart of many of them as he appeared to insult substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly late on.

Haaland saying ‘who the fuck are you’ to Myles Lewis-Skelly 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rNUBylrM67 — george (@StokeyyG2) September 22, 2024

Video courtesy of Sky Sports