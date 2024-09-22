Ciro Immobile and Semih Kilicsoy (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring two Turkish international players in the form of Galatasaray’s 24-year-old winger Baris Alper Yilmaz and 19-year-old Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy.

Galatasaray are understood to be asking for around €30million to let Yilmaz go, while Besiktas have set an asking price of around €25m for the potential sale of Kilicsoy.

CaughtOffside have also been told that Aston Villa and Fulham also continue to be interested in Kilicsoy, with Fulham offering €15m and Aston Villa €18m in the most recent summer transfer window. Clubs like Stuttgart, Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax are also following the young attacker closely.

Apart from from Nottingham Forest, other clubs are also interested in these players, and that could lead to movement in the not-too-distant future.

Tottenham and Brighton are also among the clubs interested in Yilmaz. Brighton made an offer of €20m in last summer’s transfer window and are planning to increase that offer to €25m at the next opportunity. Tottenham are also closely following the player, but have not yet made any kind of formal approach for him.

Nottingham Forest scouts watched the game between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray match to get a closer look and to evaluate the performance of Yilmaz.

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Forest will continue to watch many of both Yilmaz and Kilicsoy’s matches over the course of this season.