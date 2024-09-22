Former Manchester City star slams referee after controversial red card

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Peter Schmeichel has openly criticised Michael Oliver after he chose to send Leandro Trossard off for delaying the restart on Sunday evening.

In a top-of-the-table clash that will no doubt have ramifications on who will eventually go on to win the Premier League title, Arsenal and Manchester City battled out a 2-2 draw.

Any prediction of the game being a timid chess match was thrown out the window after just nine minutes when Erling Haaland smashed the home side in front, splitting the Arsenal defence apart after a cutting-through ball from Savinho.

The Gunners fired back soon after when out of the blue, Riccardo Calafiori who was making his full debut curled a beautiful effort into the far corner beating Ederson.

A bullet header from Gabriel then handed the visitors the lead just before half-time but seconds before the teams headed for the dressing rooms, disaster struck.

Leandro Trossard red card

After kicking the ball away and being deemed to have delayed the restart, Trossard was shown a second yellow card by the referee, much to the shock of the Arsenal players and manager.

This is the second time already this season that one of Mikel Arteta’s players has been given their marching orders for the same situation.

Many people questioned the decision with former Manchester City and United goalkeeper Schmeichel being one of them as he slammed the referee.

“This is the biggest game in the Premier League so far! Soft yellow cards! Why is Michael Oliver trying to ruin it?” He said while covering the game for Via Play.

“It’s a big game, emotions are flying high — understand what you are dealing with here, but no — Michael Oliver wants himself in the spotlight!”

