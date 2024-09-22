Arsenal expected to re-explore transfer move for summer target ahead of January

Joan Garcia with Espanyol (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly expected to look again into the possibility of signing Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia ahead of the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old was a target for the Gunners in the summer, though the deal didn’t materialise and Neto was brought in instead, coming in as backup goalkeeper behind David Raya, while Aaron Ramsdale left to join Southampton.

Still, sources close to Garcia anticipate that Arsenal could look again at the Spanish shot-stopper this December, in time to possibly get something done for when the transfer window opens again in January, according to the Daily Mirror.

Neto looks a decent addition to the Arsenal squad as an alternative to Raya, but it’s also easy to see why Mikel Arteta and co. might view Garcia as a better long-term option as someone who could compete for Raya’s place and perhaps even replace him in the long run.

Garcia transfer: Arsenal to move again for Espanyol goalkeeper?

Arsenal seem prepared to continue their pursuit of Garcia, if the Mirror’s article is anything to go by, so it’s pretty clear the north London giants must rate the player very highly.

Still, this might come as a bit of a surprise to many Arsenal fans, who will be desperate to see more work done trying to sign a new striker, or at least a versatile attacking player who can operate out wide or up front.

Players like Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli haven’t really performed for some time now, so the lack of alternatives in that department puts a lot of pressure onto the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz, with little in the way of alternatives for Arteta to choose from.

AFC have made a lot of signings in defence and goal during Arteta’s reign, so it perhaps feels a bit strange to keep on going down that route while other areas aren’t really being addressed.