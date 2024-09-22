Club chief hints at opportunity for Manchester United to snap up transfer target in January

Leon Goretzka (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund has admitted to there being some uncertainty over the transfer situation of Leon Goretzka, who has been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

The Germany international has mostly been a pretty reliable performer for Bayern down the years, but he’s no longer an automatic starter for the club, and he’s also nearing the final year of his contract.

This could mean a move away is likely as Man Utd and other clubs will surely be on alert for the availability of a player of this calibre, who would surely get into the squads of a number of top clubs around Europe, even if he’s struggled with the increased competition for places at the Allianz Arena.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has posted the following update from Freund on Goretzka’s future, as he seemingly leaves the situation open…

? Bayern director Freund on Goretzka to leave in January: “That's not our topic at the moment. Leon is training well and giving everything”. “He's there when he's needed. You never know what will happen and how things will develop in 3-4 months. We'll see”, told BILD. pic.twitter.com/ILRKDnhNhV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2024

If Goretzka still hasn’t penned a new deal in a few months’ time, there’ll surely be the very real risk of him leaving for below market value in summer 2025, or else on a free transfer when his current contract expires in summer 2026, which Bayern will surely be desperate to avoid.

Goretzka transfer: What would he add to the Man United midfield?

Midfield has been a major issue for United in recent times, and the Sun even linked them with Goretzka in the summer, though in the end Manuel Ugarte ended up making the move to Old Trafford instead.

One imagines, however, that MUFC might still be keen to bring other players in in that position as both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen look unlikely to be long-term options for the club, while Ugarte only came in as both Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay both left, therefore leaving Erik ten Hag shorter of options anyway.

Goretzka has shown at Bayern that he can be a top performer at the highest level, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.