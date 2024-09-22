Marc Guehi up against Michail Antonio (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle United both remain interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is expected to decide his future in 2025, sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside.

Guehi was notably targeted most strongly by Newcastle in the summer transfer window just gone, though Palace held firm on their £70million asking price for the England international, and the Magpies weren’t willing to pay that amount of money.

Still, Newcastle’s interest in Guehi hasn’t gone away, and it seems that, although the player himself is not looking to force a move out of Selhurst Park, he remains open to considering his options in 2025.

Guehi is still likely to cost a lot of money, but in summer 2025 he’ll have just a year left on his Palace contract, which could make things that bit easier for interested clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle.

Guehi transfer could be ideal for Liverpool next summer

Next summer will also surely be an important one for Liverpool as key defender Virgil van Dijk will be out of contract by then, so Guehi would make sense as an ideal replacement for the long-serving Dutchman.

Of course, it could still be that Van Dijk will sign a new deal at Anfield, with the former Southampton man understood to be giving the Reds his priority for the time being, but he also can’t go on forever, and a younger centre-back like Guehi could be a smart signing to ensure the club have good options in that area of the pitch for the coming years.

Newcastle would also surely be a tempting move for Guehi as well, however, so it will be interesting to see if he starts to show signs of a preference in the near future, though for now it is understood that his full focus is on Palace and the season ahead.