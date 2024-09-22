Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has responded to yesterday’s 3-1 defeat away to Fulham in the Premier League, in what he feels was his team’s worst display of the season so far.

The Magpies were well beaten at Craven Cottage, with few fans likely to argue they deserved to get anything out of the game as they were simply second best on the day.

Fulham went 2-0 up early on, and though Harvey Barnes pulled one back for the visitors, Reiss Nelson later added a third in stoppage time.

Speaking after the game, Howe admitted he had to take some blame for the defeat as he brought Joe Willock back into the team too soon.

Howe felt Willock had done enough in the previous game to earn a start for Newcastle, but he also admitted he possibly made that decision too soon as the former Arsenal midfielder was still easing his way back after a period out injured.

“Today was the worst we’ve played, especially in the first half,” Howe said.

“In the other games it’s not been perfect but there’s been solidity but today, defensively, we were not good enough and we’re going to work to put it right.”

He added: “Joe did so well against Wolves and I felt it was right to reward him with a start, but then you see the game and I question whether that was the right decision from myself so I’ll take responsibility for that.

“Joe is just back from injury and done very well to come back, he’s such a big player for us and I was keen to see him play but it was a tough one for him and the team. It’s not something I want to be doing but I felt we needed to do it for the game and our performance.”