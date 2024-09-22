27-year-old Liverpool star could be signed for just €20m, Euro giants keen

JENA, GERMANY - JUNE 11: Dean Henderson, Joe Gomez, Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton of England warm up during a training session. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old central defender needs to move on in search of regular playing time. He is behind the lights of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order. A player of his quality needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Inter Milan would be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

According to Inter Live, the defender could be made available for a fee of around €20 million and the Italian champions are keen on the player. Inter Milan are hoping to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit, and Gomez would be a superb addition.

However, it will be interesting to see if they are willing to provide him with game-time assurances before making the move. Sitting on the bench at Inter Milan is unlikely to be an attractive opportunity for the player and he could seek game-time assurances before making the move. He has shown his quality with Liverpool and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play at the highest level.

Joe Gomez would improve Inter Milan

Gomez is versatile enough to operate the central defender as well as a full back on either flank. Apart from his qualities defensively, he is exceptional with the distribution of the ball and his passing ability will add a new dimension to the Inter Milan side.

Signing a player of his quality for just €20 million would be a major bargain and he could settle in quickly and transform Inter Milan defensively. They will be looking to push for major trophies and Gomez has the experience of winning league titles and Champions League.

Top Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images