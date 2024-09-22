Chelsea not currently pursuing transfer that was considered too expensive for Man United

Milos Kerkez (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea are not currently pursuing the transfer of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who was also on Manchester United’s radar in the summer, but considered too expensive.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano as he discussed the recent Kerkez transfer rumours with CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, telling us his latest info on Chelsea and Man Utd.

For now, it seems Chelsea are happy with their left-back options, so they’re not making Kerkez a priority, even if the talented 20-year-old has been hugely impressive during his time with the Cherries.

United did seemingly have a more firm interest in Kerkez, but decided that the Hungary international was too expensive for them this summer, so a deal never went anywhere, though it could perhaps mean this is one to watch again in the future.

It could be easier to get a deal done for Kerkez for more reasonable money once he gets closer to the end of his contract, but, interestingly, Romano says Bournemouth have not confirmed when his current deal expires.

Kerkez transfer: Romano on Chelsea and Man United links

“I’m aware there have been some stories about interest in Milos Kerkez,” Romano said. “First of all, however, Bournemouth are not confirming how long is left on his contract, but it’s surely not expiring in 2025, so the situation is under control from their point of view.

“No contacts are taking place with Chelsea now, from what I’m told – also because Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga are doing very well. Kerkez was one of the options for Man United in the first part of the summer transfer window, but he was then considered too expensive.”

Kerkez looks like a player with a big future, so this surely won’t be the last we hear about him and bigger clubs, with United also surely in need of an upgrade on the injury-prone and unreliable Luke Shaw.