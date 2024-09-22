Video: Kyle Walker embarrasses himself in build-up to Arsenal goal

Kyle Walker was caught sleeping for Gabriel’s goal after the Brazilian defender breezed past him to head his side into the lead.

The English defender has not covered himself in glory with his performance against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as he has been caught on his heels on several occasions.

The full-back had a very tough time up against the speedy Gabriel Martinelli who consistently pushed him back up to the pitch to his own by-line.

He was made to pay for his lack of sharpness when Gabriel left him for dust after an Arsenal corner, allowing the Brazilian a free header from a yard out.

Kyle Walker poking Gabriel like a child… just to get sprinted past and scored against effortlessly. 🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/OKvQxEMxmF — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) September 22, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.