Leeds United’s Ilia Gruev was reportedly booed by his own fans after his passive approach during his side’s win on Saturday.

After a very rough start to their new Championship campaign, which saw them lose against Burnley, Daniel Farke’s men registered their third win of the season against Cardiff City on Saturday.

The visitors were immediately handed the advantage when Joel Bagan was shown a red card, reducing Cardiff to ten men after just 23 minutes.

Leeds was quick to take advantage when Largie Ramazani broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark and they would go on to dominate the game as a result.

Joel Piroe wrapped up all three points late on as they finished with 80% possession and moved up to 6th in the Championship table.

However, according to Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds fans were not impressed by the timid approach from Gruev when he decided to “turn back and play safe” on several occasions drawing a negative reaction from the supporters.

The German manager has no doubt been feeling the pressure from his own fanbase after their disappointing start with their next three games against Coventry, Norwich and Sunderland pivotal to their campaign.

