Luis Diaz with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are very interested in signing the German international midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has made a name for himself with his performance in the Bundesliga, and he helped Bayer Leverkusen win the league last season.

Wirtz has established himself as one of the best young players in world football and he scored 18 goals last season. The German midfielder picked up 20 assists along the way as well. He is versatile enough to operate as the number ten as well as a winger.

Liverpool could certainly use more creativity and goals in their side and the 21-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. According to a report from journalist Diego Mengual, Liverpool are determined to secure his services and they are prepared to go all out for him. The report states that Liverpool would be willing to spend a club-record fee of around €120 million on the player.

Liverpool to move for Florian Wirtz in 2025?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submit an offer for the German midfielder in the coming months. A move in January seems unlikely and it is fair to assume that the Reds will have to wait until the summer transfer window in order to get the deal done. Leverkusen will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season.

Liverpool will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to sign top class players in order for that to happen. Wirtz is an elite talent and he has all the attributes to develop develop into a world class player. He could transform Liverpool going forward forward and help them with major trophies in the near future.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 21-year-old as well, and he could be tempted to join Liverpool.

Top Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images