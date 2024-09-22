Douglas Luiz (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has endured a difficult start to life at new club Juventus following his big summer transfer from Villa Park to Turin.

The Brazil international was a star performer for Unai Emery’s side and looked like being a big loss when he was sold, but he’s suffered an unexpectedly quiet start under Juve boss Thiago Motta.

It seems Motta doesn’t have that much faith in Luiz and is instead favouring Weston McKennie in that role, so one imagines Luiz must be starting to wonder if he made the right choice this summer.

The 26-year-old is surely good enough for a top club like Juventus, and had also been notably linked with Arsenal and other elite European sides prior to this move.

Luiz might do well to consider his future soon if this continues, but it might also be that Motta is just easing the player in slowly.

Former Juventus striker Aldo Serena has weighed in with his analysis of the situation, saying: “I am very curious to see him at full strength.

“For me, he is the type of player Juventus need now, they don’t have midfielders like that in their squad. Thiago Motta has been neglecting him so far, but it’s likely that he’s not in good shape yet.”