“They wanted to stop the game” – Pep Guardiola gives surprise verdict on Arsenal tactics vs Man City

Pep Guardiola has admitted he ‘maybe would have done the same’ as Mikel Arteta tactically had his side found themselves in the same position as Arsenal on Sunday.

The top two from the Premier League over the last two seasons played out a 2-2 draw in a stunning encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal overturned an early Erling Haaland goal to take a 2-1 half-time lead with strikes from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhães.

However, disaster struck when Leandro Trossard was controversially shown a second yellow card just before half-time for kicking the ball away after the referee’s whistle, just weeks after Declan Rice was sent off in a similar incident.

Predictably, City used the one-man advantage to pile the pressure on and outshot Arsenal 28-1 with 88% possession and 390 completed passes to 31 in the second half.

Arsenal’s players drew the ire of the Manchester City crowd, players and staff alike by regularly going down with supposed cramp and injuries to try and run the clock down and disrupt the game.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta instructed his team to sit in a deep block, at times playing with a six-man defence with the remaining three outfield players positioned just ahead.

Arteta’s plan almost worked until John Stones poked home a rebound from a blocked Mateo Kovacic shot in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, breaking Arsenal hearts.

Guardiola admits he may have used same tactics as Arsenal

As frustrating as Arsenal’s game plan was for City, Guardiola admitted he may have gone for the same tactical approach, while crediting his players for remaining patient.

“The most important thing in the second half is we didn’t concede fouls. Because they wanted to stop the game, stop the game. I don’t know how many went down with cramp because it was such a demanding game. But we didn’t concede fouls and fouls with deliberate action,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after the match.

“It was difficult because you can create and cross in the box but they have Calafiori, Ben White, Saliba, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Gabriel, it was difficult. There were ten players there.

“But we were so patient, right, left, right, left to find the shots and the actions. Raya made incredible saves, but we got what we deserved.

“Maybe I would have done the same [as what Arsenal did in the second half]. You have to ask to Mikel what are the tactics. But it was a long ball from Raya to Havertz who showed unbelievable strong, the second balls they go really well for them in front and behind.”

