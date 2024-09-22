Kai Havertz of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal hearts were broken as John Stones struck in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw for Manchester City in Sunday’s title clash.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring after nine minutes with his 100th Man City goal in this battle between the Premier League’s top two from the last two seasons.

However, Arsenal hit back brilliantly with Riccardo Calafiori scoring a stunning first goal for the club in the 22nd minute, while Gabriel Magalhães headed home a Bukayo Saka corner to give the visitors the lead.

But just before half-time, disaster struck for Arsenal as Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away, just weeks after Declan Rice was sent off for a similar offence.

Whether or not a red card was truly warranted remains up for debate but what is for sure is the dismissal left Arsenal with a mountainous second-half task to keep City out.

A mixture of incredible defending and cat-like goalkeeping from David Raya kept Pep Guardiola’s men at bay right until one of the final kicks of the game as Stones fired home the rebound from a blocked Mateo Kovacic shot.

Timber and Havertz stats sum up Arsenal task

Despite the immense disappointment Arsenal fans must be feeling, Mikel Arteta described it as a ‘miracle’ after the match that his side managed to hold onto the lead for so long with 10 men.

Indeed, City outshot Arsenal 28-1 with 88% possession and 390 completed passes to 31 in the second half.

But few stats will show the task Arsenal were presented with in the second 45 than those run up by Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

Sitting in a nine-man narrow block in front of Raya, the duo attempted 11 passes throughout the entire match but managed to complete exactly 0% of them. Havertz, meanwhile, was unsuccessful with his only attempted dribble.

Only two outfield players have played 89+ minutes of a Premier League game and not completed a single pass since @OptaJoe records began: ? Kai Havertz vs. Man City (0/5)

? Jurrien Timber vs. Man City (0/6) And it happened in the same game. ? pic.twitter.com/KCKHP3S4RN — Squawka (@Squawka) September 22, 2024

However, the pair posted some incredible defensive numbers, making a combined three tackles, nine clearances, three recoveries, 10 contested aerial duels (4 won), 14 contested ground duels (6 won) and four fouls committed.

In the end, it wasn’t quite enough, but Arsenal must be given credit for coming so close to keeping this rampant Man City team out with a stellar defensive effort.

For the record, John Stones touched the ball twice following his introduction, with his second touch deciding the match.

