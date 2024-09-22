Michael Owen questions role of former United star after defeat

Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Michael Owen has openly criticized West Ham’s summer signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka after their heavy defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

After a long summer of anticipation for the new season for West Ham fans, their side has gotten the new campaign off to a catastrophic start which was exemplified on Saturday afternoon.

In yet another London derby defeat, Julen Lopetgui’s side were outclassed and torn apart by a ravenous Chelsea team that put three past them with ease.

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring when he unexpectedly ghosted through the West Ham defence down the left side before prodding the ball past the keeper at his near post.

The Senegalese striker then grabbed his brace shortly after with Cole Palmer scoring the third and final goal of the game.

The pressure was already beginning to mount on the shoulders of the Spanish manager but losing in this manner to your city rivals will no doubt see the intensity increase ten-fold.

Michael Owen questions Wan-Bissaka role

Speaking after the game, Owen highlighted the role of summer signing Wan-Bissaka questioning why they would use him in a more attacking position.

‘If you’re West Ham, if you’re the manager, the recruitment officer, whoever you are at West Ham, and you’re wanting a full-back to play in this, the last person you go and guy is Wan-Bissaka,’ the former Newcastle striker told Premier League productions via the Metro.

The Hammers now find themselves 14th in the table with questions already being asked of the manager as he still struggles to find his feet at the London Stadium.

The games come thick and fast for the Spanish manager however as they play both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United next month.

