Mikel Arteta makes shock change to Arsenal line-up to face City

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has handed Riccardo Calafiori his full debut in arguably their biggest game of the entire season against Manchester City.

Despite only being four games into the new Premier League campaign, Arsenal’s clash with the league champions on Sunday evening is already being touted as a title decider.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, the game comes at a bad time as they are missing arguably two-thirds of their starting midfield with both Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard out injured.

The former picked up a shoulder injury in his very first training session with his new side and given his physical stature, he will be a major loss against Pep Guardiola’s men.

But surprisingly, the Arsenal manager has decided that Sunday is the perfect time to hand another new signing his full debut as Italian defender Calafiori starts as a left-back.

This means that Jurrien Timber who has recently starred in that position starts over Ben White on the right-hand side in a new look back four.

Leandro Trossard also comes back into the starting line-up after being dropped for the Champions League clash against Atalanta on Thursday.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 💪 Full debut for Calafiori

⚡️ Saka on the wing

🎯 Trossard comes back in Let’s give it everything, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2024

Top Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images