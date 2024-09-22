[Pictures from Getty Images]

Newcastle United have reaffirmed their commitment to Eddie Howe.

Although there has been speculation the the Magpies boss could replace Gareth Southgate as England’s next manager, the 46-year-old is under no pressure at St. James’ Park with the club not even considering his exit.

The summer transfer window did see the club come under the spotlight though. The Geordies made just five first-team signings including purchasing Lewis Hall following a successful loan spell from Chelsea, and signing veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy on a free transfer.

Top target and would-have-been marquee signing Marc Guehi emerged as Howe’s main defensive option. The Newcastle boss wanted to sign the England international but the club failed to reach an agreement with Crystal Palace despite making four offers with their last being worth £70 million.

Eddie Howe vs. Paul Mitchell: Newcastle backing manager over sporting director

And the side’s unsuccessful pursuit of Guehi prompted Howe to butt heads with new sporting director Paul Mitchell, who is, of course, the man responsible for finalising in and outgoings.

The pair’s working relationship has deteriorated since to the point they’re not even talking to each other behind the scenes.

Now, according to a recent report from Football Insider, although both men remain employed, the club, should push ever come to shove, are expected to back Howe.

Preferring to part ways with Mitchell instead, Newcastle’s hierarchy, which no longer includes popular British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, would release Mitchell for the sake of keeping the backroom harmonious.

Newcastle sit sixth in the Premier League table on 10 points after five games. Their only defeat of the season came earlier this weekend away to Fulham (3-1).