Chelsea still in talks over striker transfer despite Nicolas Jackson form, four big names being considered

Benjamin Sesko scores against Atletico Madrid Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea have not changed their plans over the pursuit of a new striker in upcoming transfer windows, with talks continuing with the agent of Victor Osimhen despite the superb recent form of Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues have made an impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign, with Jackson looking more clinical and reliable in front of goal than he did last term, though it’s still early days yet.

Sources have revealed to CaughtOffside that, for now, Jackson’s form has not been enough to change Chelsea’s mind about targeting Osimhen, while three other big names are also being considered by the west London giants.

As well as Osimhen, Chelsea also have Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on their list and being monitored closely.

Osimhen transfer remains a priority for Chelsea

Chelsea worked hard on trying to sign Osimhen from Napoli in the summer, and at one point were in very advanced talks over the deal, only to just fail to get everything done for the Nigeria international before the deadline.

Given that Turkish clubs had longer to sign players, this allowed Galatasaray to swoop for a surprise loan move for Osimhen, though there is understood to be a break clause in his contract.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Chelsea are still in contact with Osimhen’s agent, who is also speaking to other clubs in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen if CFC can revive this deal and finally get it done, but if not, it seems they could instead turn to the likes of Gyokeres, Watkins or Sesko.

Sesko was strongly targeted by Arsenal during the summer, while Chelsea are also long-time admirers, with the Slovenia international signing a new contract with Leipzig ahead of this season, but with a move still viewed as likely for summer 2025.