Pep Guardiola provides Rodri latest after potential season defining injury

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Rodri after he was forced off on Sunday evening.

The Spanish midfielder appeared to injure his knee after clashing with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey during a corner in the first half of Manchester City’s clash with the Gunners at the Etihad.

As proven last year, Rodri is arguably the best midfielder on the planet and the heart of Guardiola’s side as the team’s stability was immediately rocked after his departure.

Arsenal were able to claw their way back into the game and eventually took the lead courtesy of a trademark Gabriel header just before the break with Leandro Trossard then issued a red card soon after.

John Stones popped up in the eight minute of added time to salvage a draw and although they will be delighted with that, City fans will be concerned about the fitness of their midfield maestro.

Pep Guardiola provides Rodri update

Speaking after the contest, Guardiola issued an update stating that he had to discuss with a doctor the severity of his injury but reaffirmed how strong he has been for the side.

“I don’t know, I didn’t speak to the doctor,” he said via Manchester Evening News.

“[But] Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there.”

Top Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images