Pep Guardiola provides Rodri latest after potential season defining injury

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Rodri after he was forced off on Sunday evening.

The Spanish midfielder appeared to injure his knee after clashing with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey during a corner in the first half of Manchester City’s clash with the Gunners at the Etihad.

As proven last year, Rodri is arguably the best midfielder on the planet and the heart of Guardiola’s side as the team’s stability was immediately rocked after his departure.

Arsenal were able to claw their way back into the game and eventually took the lead courtesy of a trademark Gabriel header just before the break with Leandro Trossard then issued a red card soon after.

John Stones popped up in the eight minute of added time to salvage a draw and although they will be delighted with that, City fans will be concerned about the fitness of their midfield maestro.

Pep Guardiola provides Rodri update

Speaking after the contest, Guardiola issued an update stating that he had to discuss with a doctor the severity of his injury but reaffirmed how strong he has been for the side.

“I don’t know, I didn’t speak to the doctor,” he said via Manchester Evening News.

“[But] Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there.”

Top Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka’s four-word message after being subbed at HT vs Man City
Former Manchester City star slams referee after controversial red card
“They wanted to stop the game” – Pep Guardiola gives surprise verdict on Arsenal tactics vs Man City
More Stories Pep Guardiola Rodri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.