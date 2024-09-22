“I can confirm…” – Fabrizio Romano reveals truth behind surprising Man United situation

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the situation surrounding Marcus Rashford being dropped to the bench for Manchester United by manager Erik ten Hag in yesterday’s 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating afternoon at Selhurst Park, being held to a goalless draw and slightly killing the momentum they had been building after recent improved results and performances.

Most notably, however, the in-form Rashford was left on the bench by Ten Hag, and only introduced later in the game, though Romano has played down any talk of this being something serious, or perhaps a row between the player and the manager.

See below as Romano spoke about the situation on his YouTube channel, making it clear he could confirm what Ten Hag also said, that this was just a technical decision based on a desire to rotate the team…

Some United fans will question if it was the right decision to bench Rashford just as he seemed to be getting his confidence back and showing his best form again, especially as the team couldn’t find the back of the net against Palace.

Marcus Rashford was a substitute against Crystal Palace (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
Still, it is going to be a long season and players will need resting from time to time, while MUFC also have other quality options in the wide-forward roles, such as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo.

Rashford is always someone who’s going to get headlines, whether he’s playing or not, but it seems that a bit too much is being made out of something very little here.

