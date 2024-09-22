Roy Keane claims Prem star should be ‘fined’ after calamitous error

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Roy Keane was not impressed by Nottingham Forests goalkeeper Matz Sel after his mistake which led to Brighton’s second goal on Sunday afternoon.

The Seagulls have once again shown why they are one of the most underrated teams in the Premier League after their tremendous start to the new campaign pulling out some impressive results with wins over Everton, Manchester United and Wolves.

But Brighton was held to a 2-2 draw at home against Forest on Sunday afternoon in a thrilling contest which saw the visitors reduced to ten men late on.

Chris Wood gave Forest the lead from the spot after just 13 minutes before Jack Hinshelwood equalised with a pinpoint header.

Danny Welbeck then caught the keeper out with a free-kick just before the break giving the Seagulls a one-goal lead head into the changing rooms.

Speaking in the Sky Sports studios during the half-time break, pundit Keane expressed his disappointment in goalkeeper Sel for his lack of judgment regarding Welbeck’s free kick.

The shot-stopper decided to gamble and predict the English strikers intentions by taking a step to the far post, leaving his side open and allowing the Brighton man to put it into the corner.

“The [Forest] goalkeeper should be fined a week’s wages,” he said in the Sky Sports studio.

“He’s taken a gamble leaning to his right. He can’t be beaten on that side.”

The result leaves both sides tied on the exact same points with Brighton one position higher due to a superior goal difference.

"Fine him a week's wages!" 😤 Roy Keane believes Matz Sels should have done better to stop Danny Welbeck's freekick…

