Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds United beat Cardiff City 2-0 on Saturday but Daniel Farke still wasn’t happy.

The German manager was spotted storming down the tunnel at half-time in yesterday’s game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

A first-half goal from Largie Ramazani set the tone, and although Joel Piroe settled things with three minutes left to play, Farke, after seeing his side lead by just one goal at half-time was furious.

Journalist Adam Pope reckoned Farke’s frustration stemmed from believing his side should have already put the game to bed.

“[Leeds are] totally dominant against the 10 men of an awful Cardiff side,” Pope wrote on his X account.

“Ramazani with a superb finish but guilty of missing a better chance but he’s not alone.

“This should be out of sight and that’s probably why Farke stormed down the tunnel.”

Leeds’ latest result sees them move up to sixth in the Championship table. The Yorkshire-based club host Coventry City next before travelling to play Norwich.