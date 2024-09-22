Video: Erling Haaland brutally bounces the ball off Arsenal players head after winning goal

The Norwegian striker was spotted throwing the ball off of the back of Gabriel’s head after his side equalised on Sunday evening.

After playing an entire half against a resilient 10-man Arsenal side, the defending Premier League champions finally broke through the wall with John Stones scoring from a well-worked corner.

But it wasn’t just the goal that caught the eye of some fans as Erling Haaland appeared to throw the ball off of Arsenal defender Gabriel’s head as he wheeled away to join the celebrations.

Despite the heartbreaking finish to the contest, Mikel Arteta will be silently happy with the point although it may take him a long time to realise it.

This is the second time so far this season that a yellow card due to delaying the restart has cost the Gunners.

