Video: Furious Pep Guardiola smashes his chair after controversial decision

The Manchester City boss was furious after his side conceded against Arsenal as he kicked out at his own seat in the dugout.

After conceding early on against the league champions, the Gunners have clawed their way back into the contest courtesy of a stunning goal from new man Riccardo Calafiori who made his full debut at the Etihad Stadium.

But the Manchester City players were furious with the build-up to the goal as they believed Thomas Partey’s freekick which started the move was taken further up the pitch than where the foul was conceded.

Guardiola clearly felt the same way as he trudged back to his dugout and kicked out at his chair.