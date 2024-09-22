Video: Heartbreak for the Gunners as John Stones equalises in the last second

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

John Stones has broken Arsenal hearts around the world after he poked home in the last second of the game to salvage a point for Manchester City.

After an incredible and resilient display in the second half for the Gunners, all their heart work was undone with the last kick of the game.

After another short corner from the home side in the 97th minute, the ball was worked into the box where Stones prodded home after a save from David Raya.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kyle Walker embarrasses himself in build-up to Arsenal goal
Referee questioned after Manchester City player avoids identical Leandro Trossard booking
Video: Mikel Arteta’s wild reaction says it all after Leandro Trossard red
More Stories John Stones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.