John Stones has broken Arsenal hearts around the world after he poked home in the last second of the game to salvage a point for Manchester City.

After an incredible and resilient display in the second half for the Gunners, all their heart work was undone with the last kick of the game.

After another short corner from the home side in the 97th minute, the ball was worked into the box where Stones prodded home after a save from David Raya.