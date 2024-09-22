John Stones has broken Arsenal hearts around the world after he poked home in the last second of the game to salvage a point for Manchester City.
After an incredible and resilient display in the second half for the Gunners, all their heart work was undone with the last kick of the game.
After another short corner from the home side in the 97th minute, the ball was worked into the box where Stones prodded home after a save from David Raya.
“CITY ARE OUT OF JAIL!” 🤯
John Stones gets Manchester City’s equaliser with mere seconds left to play! 💥 pic.twitter.com/owIr7jjkJn
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 22, 2024