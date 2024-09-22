Video: Mikel Arteta’s wild reaction says it all after Leandro Trossard red

Mikel Arteta literally pulled the wool over his eyes after he saw his side reduced to ten men for the second time this season.

After an incredible comeback inside the opening half which saw the Gunners leading at the Etihad 2-1, Leandro Trossard has been shown a red card for delaying the restart just before the break.

This decision comes just weeks after Declan Rice was also sent off for the exact same incident when he was deemed to have delayed the restart against Brighton.

Obviously furious with the decision, the Arsenal manager pulled his jumper over his head before arguing with the fourth official.

Arteta after Trossard’s red card 😭 pic.twitter.com/XErNtoPGUm — arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) September 22, 2024

Video courtesy of Bein Sport